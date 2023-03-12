Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Shares Gap Down to $35.74

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.74, but opened at $34.01. Synovus Financial shares last traded at $32.94, with a volume of 345,087 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on SNV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.50 to $45.50 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.47%.

In other news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $84,421.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 6.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 14.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,289,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,638,000 after buying an additional 541,698 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 4.0% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth $2,102,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 5.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 151,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,670,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

