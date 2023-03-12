Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Gap Down to $9.00

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.00, but opened at $8.64. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shares last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 1,617,683 shares traded.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.10. The company has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,166.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 235.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

