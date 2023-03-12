SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Gap Down to $53.02

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $53.02, but opened at $50.82. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF shares last traded at $48.88, with a volume of 10,725,353 shares.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 4.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRE. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 149,812.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,635,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,051,000 after buying an additional 3,632,950 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth $84,199,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth $69,548,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 356,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12,898.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,017,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,970 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

