Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.58

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.58 and last traded at $18.73, with a volume of 23472 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SFNC. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Simmons First National Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.65.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $309.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is 36.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $229,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,826. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,500 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $171,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,226.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Simmons First National

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $777,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 365,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,883,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

Further Reading

