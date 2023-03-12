Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Gap Up to $44.57

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.57, but opened at $45.62. Silk Road Medical shares last traded at $43.81, with a volume of 43,812 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on SILK shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Silk Road Medical Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a current ratio of 10.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.61. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity at Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 63.30% and a negative net margin of 39.81%. The firm had revenue of $40.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $357,031.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,205 shares in the company, valued at $5,192,098.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 18,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $849,825.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,676,117.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $357,031.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,192,098.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,328 shares of company stock worth $14,463,738. 7.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Silk Road Medical

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SILK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 41.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

