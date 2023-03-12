Shell (LON:SHEL) Given a GBX 2,900 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 2,900 ($34.87) price objective by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.97% from the stock’s previous close.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,000 ($36.08) price objective on Shell in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 3,000 ($36.08) price objective on Shell in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,750 ($33.07) price objective on Shell in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.28) to GBX 3,000 ($36.08) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,947.45 ($35.44).

Shell Stock Down 1.1 %

SHEL stock opened at GBX 2,544.50 ($30.60) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,450.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,372.90. The company has a market cap of £176.08 billion, a PE ratio of 535.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.65. Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 1,871.20 ($22.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,613.50 ($31.43).

Insider Buying and Selling

Shell Company Profile

In related news, insider Wael Sawan acquired 7,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,482 ($29.85) per share, for a total transaction of £179,026.66 ($215,279.77). In other Shell news, insider Andrew Mackenzie bought 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,418 ($29.08) per share, with a total value of £199,122.30 ($239,444.81). Also, insider Wael Sawan bought 7,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,482 ($29.85) per share, with a total value of £179,026.66 ($215,279.77). 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

