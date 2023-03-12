Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Shares Gap Down to $24.79

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.79, but opened at $23.75. Quanex Building Products shares last traded at $21.53, with a volume of 32,504 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Quanex Building Products in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Quanex Building Products Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average of $23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.18. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $307.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.40 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 13.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanex Building Products news, SVP Paul Cornett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,704 shares of company stock valued at $69,012. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Quanex Building Products

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $667,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,451,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,523,000 after buying an additional 11,169 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 229.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quanex Building Products

(Get Rating)

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, North American Cabinet Components, and Unallocated Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.