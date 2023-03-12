Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Gap Up to $27.72

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.72, but opened at $28.40. Privia Health Group shares last traded at $27.58, with a volume of 30,881 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Privia Health Group to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Privia Health Group to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

Privia Health Group Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Privia Health Group

In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,115 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $257,322.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,832,968 shares in the company, valued at $123,892,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 6,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $151,191.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,857,198 shares in the company, valued at $146,664,237.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $257,322.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,832,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,892,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 282,138 shares of company stock valued at $7,655,427 over the last ninety days. 57.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Privia Health Group by 35.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

