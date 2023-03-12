Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Stake Lessened by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,636 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.24% of Polaris worth $13,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the third quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 47.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the second quarter worth $37,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Polaris by 137.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Polaris in the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of PII opened at $111.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.42 and a 200-day moving average of $107.83. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $123.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Polaris Increases Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,221,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.56.

About Polaris

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes ORVs and snowmobile. The On Road segment involves the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.