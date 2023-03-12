Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,243,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354,372 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.01% of Papa John’s International worth $297,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,925,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,876,000 after acquiring an additional 203,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,116,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,547,000 after acquiring an additional 16,767 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 20.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,031,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,149,000 after acquiring an additional 176,801 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,650,000 after acquiring an additional 15,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 646,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,272,000 after buying an additional 28,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $77.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $108.53.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $526.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Papa John’s International’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently 89.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

About Papa John’s International

(Get Rating)

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

