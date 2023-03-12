Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Gap Up to $15.22

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.22, but opened at $15.56. Pan American Silver shares last traded at $15.66, with a volume of 373,171 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.30.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.28. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $375.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Pan American Silver’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is -24.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation and development of, and exploration for silver and gold producing properties and assets. The firm operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.