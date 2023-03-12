New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Gap Down to $7.84

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.84, but opened at $7.56. New York Community Bancorp shares last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 3,688,257 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Stephens upgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.95.
New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 6.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.17.
New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.
Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp
In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $1,207,859.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,676.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,639.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $1,207,859.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,676.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,128,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 127,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 58,150 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 12,557 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,282,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,027,000 after purchasing an additional 555,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.
New York Community Bancorp Company Profile
New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.
