Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Gap Down to $3.10

Shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.10, but opened at $2.85. Nano Dimension shares last traded at $2.74, with a volume of 1,090,626 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $588.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNDM. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,177,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company's flagship product is DragonFly IV system that serves cross-industry High-Performance-Electronic-Devices' fabrication needs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components.

