M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Shares Gap Down to $133.64

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $133.64, but opened at $128.72. M&T Bank shares last traded at $125.45, with a volume of 454,374 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTB. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson began coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lowered M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.18.

M&T Bank Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.65 and a 200-day moving average of $163.83.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 712.5% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 887.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

