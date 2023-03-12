MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.7% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 121,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,156,000 after purchasing an additional 53,123 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 20,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPK stock opened at $123.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $105.79 and a 52-week high of $142.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 42.38%.

CPK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $46,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,569,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity, and the generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

