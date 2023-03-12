Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Shares Gap Down to $3.23

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.23, but opened at $3.10. Mizuho Financial Group shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 979,331 shares.

MFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mizuho Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,435,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,679,000 after purchasing an additional 502,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,100,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,617 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,415,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,539,000 after acquiring an additional 288,522 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $9,695,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 7,883.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,147,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

