Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Shares Gap Down to $3.23

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.23, but opened at $3.10. Mizuho Financial Group shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 979,331 shares.
MFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mizuho Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.62.
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.
