Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Gap Down to $7.16

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.16, but opened at $6.88. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 1,719,886 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $82.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUFG. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter worth $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.
About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.