Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Gap Down to $7.16

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.16, but opened at $6.88. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 1,719,886 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $82.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.58 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 4.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUFG. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter worth $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.