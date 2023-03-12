Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Shares Gap Down to $10.71

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.71, but opened at $9.99. Mission Produce shares last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 29,095 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Mission Produce from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. TheStreet lowered Mission Produce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Mission Produce Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.01 million, a P/E ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 0.54.

Mission Produce ( NASDAQ:AVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.46 million. Mission Produce had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Mission Produce by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 172,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 97,677 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 3,991.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mission Produce by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. 22.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

