Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Shares Gap Down to $50.37

Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $50.37, but opened at $48.05. Metropolitan Bank shares last traded at $46.00, with a volume of 24,188 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Metropolitan Bank from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Metropolitan Bank Stock Down 13.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $479.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.62.

Insider Transactions at Metropolitan Bank

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Scott Lublin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $116,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,185.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 6.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 1,865.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 5,500.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. River Oaks Capital LLC raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 53.8% in the third quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

