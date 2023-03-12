McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Shares Up 16.2%

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Rating) rose 16.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.29 and last traded at C$1.29. Approximately 94,975 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 180% from the average daily volume of 33,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.11.

The company has a market cap of C$36.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.03.

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

