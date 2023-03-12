MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Gap Down to $1.96

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.96, but opened at $1.87. MarketWise shares last traded at $1.87, with a volume of 125 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MKTW shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of MarketWise from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of MarketWise from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

MarketWise Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average of $2.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MarketWise

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in MarketWise in the third quarter valued at $26,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in MarketWise in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MarketWise during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MarketWise during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in MarketWise by 1,238.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,102 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

