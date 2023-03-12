MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Gap Down to $1.96

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.96, but opened at $1.87. MarketWise shares last traded at $1.87, with a volume of 125 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MKTW shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of MarketWise from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of MarketWise from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.
MarketWise Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average of $2.22.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About MarketWise
MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MarketWise (MKTW)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.