Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MRNS has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average is $5.69. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $12.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.59 million, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 718.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 15,937 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

