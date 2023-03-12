Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 8,792 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,792 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 31.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 17.0% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 111,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 325.2% in the third quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Insider Activity at Southern Copper

In related news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $114,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,884. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

Shares of SCCO opened at $72.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.87. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $79.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 116.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Grupo Santander raised Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

About Southern Copper

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.