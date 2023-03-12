M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,249 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of M.D.C. worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 905,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,820,000 after acquiring an additional 290,390 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,807,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,813,000 after buying an additional 247,697 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,391,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,057,000 after buying an additional 152,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,932,000. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M.D.C. Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE MDC opened at $35.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.36. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $43.88.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $165,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,925.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 8,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $302,233.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $165,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,925.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,849 shares of company stock worth $582,299 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

Featured Articles

