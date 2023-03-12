Lloyds Banking Group’s (LLOY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOYGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LLOY. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.66) to GBX 58 ($0.70) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised Lloyds Banking Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 55 ($0.66) to GBX 75 ($0.90) in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 65.22 ($0.78).

LON LLOY opened at GBX 49.78 ($0.60) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 51.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 46.70. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 38.51 ($0.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 54.33 ($0.65). The company has a market cap of £33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 711.07, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, insider William Chalmers bought 146,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £66,089.70 ($79,472.94). Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

