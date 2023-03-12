KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Gap Down to $16.07

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.07, but opened at $15.45. KeyCorp shares last traded at $15.15, with a volume of 4,453,375 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEY has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $16.50 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.36 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.87.

KeyCorp Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 42.71%.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $106,772.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 194,280 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 93.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3,380.8% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

