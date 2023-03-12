Keith D. Taylor Sells 1,358 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.48, for a total value of $934,955.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,645,380.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Equinix Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $665.63 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $776.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $708.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $652.06. The company has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a PE ratio of 86.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.61.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Equinix by 1.2% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Equinix by 10.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $779.28.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

