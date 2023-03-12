Jonathan Lin Sells 689 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) EVP Jonathan Lin sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.02, for a total value of $475,423.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,223 shares in the company, valued at $4,984,014.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jonathan Lin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Jonathan Lin sold 243 shares of Equinix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $163,157.49.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Jonathan Lin sold 233 shares of Equinix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.12, for a total value of $166,622.96.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix stock opened at $665.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $776.35. The stock has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $708.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $652.06.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.22 EPS. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on EQIX. TD Securities increased their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $779.28.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

