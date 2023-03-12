JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Gap Down to $56.16

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $56.16, but opened at $50.51. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $47.48, with a volume of 933,456 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JKS shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JinkoSolar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

JinkoSolar Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 16.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,123,000 after purchasing an additional 366,251 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,481,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,463,000 after purchasing an additional 473,716 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,467,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,888,000 after purchasing an additional 83,672 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,452,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,379,000 after acquiring an additional 127,630 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,362,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,476,000 after acquiring an additional 42,336 shares during the period.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customers. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

