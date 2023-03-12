JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Gap Down to $56.16

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $56.16, but opened at $50.51. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $47.48, with a volume of 933,456 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JKS shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JinkoSolar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.
JinkoSolar Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.85.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JinkoSolar
JinkoSolar Company Profile
JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customers. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JinkoSolar (JKS)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.