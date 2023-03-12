iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Gap Up to $18.44

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.44, but opened at $18.89. iShares Silver Trust shares last traded at $18.91, with a volume of 3,441,609 shares traded.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.56.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Silver Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 37,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 3,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. DDFG Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $289,000.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.