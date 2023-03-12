IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Shares Gap Down to $27.88

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.88, but opened at $26.87. IBEX shares last traded at $27.45, with a volume of 10,857 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBEX. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of IBEX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of IBEX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of IBEX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of IBEX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of IBEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

IBEX Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $495.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IBEX

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $139.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.94 million. IBEX had a return on equity of 32.57% and a net margin of 3.40%. Equities analysts expect that IBEX Limited will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBEX. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of IBEX by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IBEX by 47.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of IBEX by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of IBEX by 96.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IBEX in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

