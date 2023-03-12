Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Gap Up to $5.13

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.13, but opened at $5.25. Hecla Mining shares last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 543,384 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
HL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.92.
Hecla Mining Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.85 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.03.
Hecla Mining Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Hecla Mining
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 54,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,722 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Hecla Mining by 262.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 66,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 48,333 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $1,476,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hecla Mining by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 13.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the period. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hecla Mining Company Profile
Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations.
