Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) Stock Price Down 15.2%

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN – Get Rating) traded down 15.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. 196,468 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 177,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

Separately, Pi Financial lowered Greenlane Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of C$58.54 million, a PE ratio of -9.63, a PEG ratio of -555.67 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.56.

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

