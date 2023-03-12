Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Down to $6.45

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.45, but opened at $6.01. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 5,469 shares traded.

Global Blue Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average of $5.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 216.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,522,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after buying an additional 44,563 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Knighthead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 14.7% during the third quarter. Knighthead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,470,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,327,000 after buying an additional 699,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

About Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).

