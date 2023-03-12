First Trust Advisors LP Sells 27,208 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 27,208 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $13,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 968.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays upgraded Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.75.

In other Keysight Technologies news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEYS opened at $154.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $189.45. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.37 and its 200 day moving average is $170.74.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 20.81%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

