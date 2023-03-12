First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 58,070 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.54% of Carter’s worth $13,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 331.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 406 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 25,380 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $1,903,753.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,162 shares in the company, valued at $28,515,951.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRI opened at $70.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.29. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.65 and a 12-month high of $97.68.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $912.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.27 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.10%.

Separately, Wedbush lowered Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

