First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 54,930 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,930 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.12% of Teradyne worth $13,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 25.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,795,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,366,000 after acquiring an additional 575,165 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 82.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,328,000 after purchasing an additional 573,709 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Teradyne by 66.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 790,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,798,000 after purchasing an additional 314,816 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in Teradyne by 69.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 752,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,980,000 after purchasing an additional 307,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at about $20,163,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $101.29 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.81 and a 12-month high of $127.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.84.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 10.43%.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,638,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,847 shares of company stock valued at $7,452,053. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI set a $110.00 price target on Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.52.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

