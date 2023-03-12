First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Gap Down to $96.01

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $96.01, but opened at $69.50. First Republic Bank shares last traded at $53.20, with a volume of 4,246,847 shares traded.

FRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Republic Bank to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.20.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,297,000 after purchasing an additional 38,061 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in First Republic Bank by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 196,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,954,000 after acquiring an additional 16,280 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,281,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 7,580.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 138,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after acquiring an additional 136,368 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

