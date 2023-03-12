First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,915,458 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,568 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.50% of First Hawaiian worth $47,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. CWM LLC increased its position in First Hawaiian by 355.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in First Hawaiian by 847.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $23.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $29.53.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $219.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.39 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

