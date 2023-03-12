First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $32.31

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.31 and last traded at $32.59, with a volume of 43314 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FFIN shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.02.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $132.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.32 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 41.53%. First Financial Bankshares’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 41.72%.

Insider Activity at First Financial Bankshares

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.43 per share, with a total value of $68,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 908,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,281,617.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox bought 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.95 per share, for a total transaction of $113,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $303,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $573,440. Company insiders own 4.19% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of First Financial Bankshares

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,669,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 215.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 882,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,658,000 after acquiring an additional 603,140 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 246.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,778,000 after purchasing an additional 376,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,667,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,897,000 after purchasing an additional 304,883 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,058,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,054,000 after purchasing an additional 219,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

