Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.70

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.70 and last traded at $14.59, with a volume of 626261 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ERJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Embraer from $26.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Embraer in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.45.
Embraer Trading Up 4.3 %
The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 180.25, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average is $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embraer
About Embraer
Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Embraer (ERJ)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.