Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.70

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.70 and last traded at $14.59, with a volume of 626261 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ERJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Embraer from $26.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Embraer in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

Embraer Trading Up 4.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 180.25, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average is $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embraer

About Embraer

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Embraer in the second quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 241.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Embraer by 461.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 23.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

