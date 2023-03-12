Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Gap Down to $66.79

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $66.79, but opened at $64.47. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $61.13, with a volume of 818,678 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 5.8 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.60.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 1,377.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.