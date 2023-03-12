Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Gap Down to $11.91

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.91, but opened at $11.28. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 2,834,384 shares traded.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.70) to €11.50 ($12.23) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($13.83) to €15.00 ($15.96) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.81.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.53.
Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.
