Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Gap Down to $11.91

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.91, but opened at $11.28. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 2,834,384 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.70) to €11.50 ($12.23) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($13.83) to €15.00 ($15.96) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.81.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 40.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,407,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,246,000 after purchasing an additional 23,647,091 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 74,312,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $941,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899,029 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,468,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $536,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,736 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth about $514,620,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,079,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548,705 shares in the last quarter. 24.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

