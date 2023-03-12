Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Gap Down to $26.31

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.31, but opened at $25.05. Customers Bancorp shares last traded at $23.34, with a volume of 221,951 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $722.38 million, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.47). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 24.85%. The firm had revenue of $142.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.85 million. Equities analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 56.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,034,000 after buying an additional 822,072 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 722.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,778,000 after buying an additional 334,057 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 207.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 436,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,812,000 after buying an additional 294,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,216,000 after buying an additional 214,065 shares during the period. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 25.1% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,055,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,769,000 after buying an additional 211,732 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.