CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $52.11

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $52.11 and last traded at $52.25, with a volume of 2868 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on CSG Systems International in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CSG Systems International in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CSG Systems International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSG Systems International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

CSG Systems International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 0.87.

CSG Systems International Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of CSG Systems International

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is currently 74.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 50.5% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the third quarter worth about $201,000. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.