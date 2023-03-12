Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Schroders (LON:SDR) to Neutral

Schroders (LON:SDR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 470 ($5.65) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 510 ($6.13). Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,626 ($31.58).

SDR opened at GBX 460.10 ($5.53) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 480.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 740.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 6.21. The company has a market cap of £7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,353.24, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.25. Schroders has a one year low of GBX 348 ($4.18) and a one year high of GBX 551.17 ($6.63).

In other news, insider Deborah Waterhouse purchased 4,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 491 ($5.90) per share, for a total transaction of £20,572.90 ($24,738.94). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,295 shares of company stock worth $2,106,700. 213.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

