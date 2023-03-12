Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on CDTX. StockNews.com raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Cidara Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $111.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.89.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile
Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.