Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CDTX. StockNews.com raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $111.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDTX. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 724.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 606,201 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $232,000. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 11.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 137,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

