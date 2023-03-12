Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Brunswick by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 24,171 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Brunswick by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,843,000 after buying an additional 46,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Brunswick by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Brunswick from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Brunswick from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Brunswick from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.23.

Insider Activity

Brunswick Trading Down 2.5 %

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $649,196.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,660,061.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $504,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,922.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $649,196.37. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,660,061.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,234 shares of company stock worth $1,167,542 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BC opened at $83.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.80. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $94.60.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.02. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.80%.

Brunswick Profile

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

