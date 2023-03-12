Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Shares Gap Up to $23.44

Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.44, but opened at $24.00. Bristow Group shares last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 13,942 shares changing hands.

Bristow Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.10 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristow Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in Bristow Group by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Bristow Group by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Bristow Group by 4,588.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Bristow Group by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, and search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas, and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

