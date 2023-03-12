Block (NYSE:SQ) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $73.80, but opened at $70.61. Block shares last traded at $68.80, with a volume of 2,362,721 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $66,336.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $1,830,447.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 422,617 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,141,485.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,823 shares of company stock worth $18,039,979 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company's stock.

SQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Block to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Block from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.27.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.75 and a beta of 2.35.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Block in the second quarter worth $43,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 95.7% in the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block in the third quarter worth $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Block in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Block in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

